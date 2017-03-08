Pair charged after firing guns in close range of home, damaging parked car

EPHRATA, Pa.– Police have charged two people that reportedly fired guns in close proximity to houses as well as causing damage to a parked car.

Alicia Swope, 30, and Joel Stout, 34, of Ephrata are charged with reckless endangerment from the incident. Additionally, Stout faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and criminal mischief among others.

On February 17 at approximately 3:00 a.m., police investigated an incident involving people discharging firearms in close proximity to houses. It was found that either Swope or Stout had shot the hood and engine compartment of a parked car in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated to be approximately $8250.00.

Swope was arraigned and received unsecured bail while Stout was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.