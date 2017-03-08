× Penbrook man charged after marijuana found inside his home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Adrian Fluellen, 22, of Penbrook was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges stemming from an investigation at his home on Friday, February 24th. Police executing a search warrant seized Marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Fluellen is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also arraigned on warrants out of Susquehanna Township. Fluellen was sent to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail.