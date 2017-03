× Police seeking help into identifying man who stole apparel from Walmart

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking help into identifying a suspect that stole apparel from Walmart.

On March 3 at approximately 4:20 p.m., an unknown male suspect failed to pay for items at the Walmart store located at 890 E. Main Street.

The suspect fled the store in a silver mini-van.

If you are able to identify the suspect, please contract Officer Rodriguez at 717-738-9200 ext. 237.