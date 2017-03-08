× Saint Theresa Makes Parish History with Two Basketball Champions

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — The Saint Theresa Parish Athletic Association had a historic achievement over the weekend that we could like to share with our community. On March 5, 2017, the St. Theresa boys and girls basketball teams were victorious in the Harrisburg Diocesan Championship games.



This is the first time in Saint Theresa parish history that both boys and girls teams won the championship in the same year and only the second program in the Harrisburg Diocese since 1953 to capture both banners in the same year. The Saint Theresa Lady Saints girls’ varsity basketball team captured the 47th annual Harrisburg Diocesan CYO Championship with a 41 – 37 victory over Sacred Heart of Hanover. That victory marked St. Theresa’s 11th Diocesan title and gives them back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. With the win, the Lady Saints qualified for the CYO State Championship Tournament to be held this weekend in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at Montgomery County Community College. St. Theresa’s girls have an overall record of 29 wins and only 5 losses and were the Harrisburg CYO league champions this season. The team is made up of thirteen players: Morgan Law, Holland Chavey, Natalie Levine, Lindsey Haser, Ava Kimber, Gracie Britten, Emily Ford, Carrie Claypool, Ryan Kaercher, Zoe Dicks, Samantha Reilly, Jaylin Moore, and Isabelle Roes. The team is coached by Kevin Cicak and assistants Tammi & Dwayne Jones and Jim Gaumer.

A pep rally will take place at the school on Thursday March 9, 2017, at 11:45 a.m. and all are welcome. The team wishes to thank the St. Theresa Parish and School community for their great support last weekend at the Diocesan championship tournament. We’re proud to represent St. Theresa as we roll off to states! The Saint Theresa varsity boys’ basketball team competed in the 65th Annual Harrisburg Diocese Championship this past Sunday. Saint Theresa’s of New Cumberland beat Saint Leo the Great of Lancaster with a 45 -31 win to capture the championship banner. It’s the 6th Harrisburg Diocesan Championship in the last 64 years for our boys program. With the win, the boys’ team qualified for The Final 8 in the State and will travel to Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA next Thursday March 16, 2017, to compete for the state championship. A title at the state tournament would be the first ever in the history of St Theresa’s boys’ basketball program.

The team finished the regular season and post season play with a combined record of 35-3. In addition to the

Diocesan championship, the team won the Annual Bishop Daley Tournament and the Harrisburg Area League

regular season and tournament. Team members include: Brandon Koch, Elijah Beard, Tommy Cloak, Charlie

Werner, Spencer Britt, Chance Westry, Sammy Swidler, Matthew Switzler, Landon Switzler, Cooper Manley,

Evan Scott, Gabe Deppen, Jacob Shull, Ethan Pfeffer, Danny Britten & Daniel Mailey. Coached by Jason

Grace, head coach and assisted by Scott Rider, Steve Kuntzelman, & Chris Schemeck.

A pep rally will take place at the school on Thursday March 16, 2017; at 11:15am followed by a police and fire

engine send off at approximately 12 noon. Please come and show your support for the boys! The team thanks

everyone in advance for their support and looks forward to representing the St. Theresa Parish & School

community with great pride! GO SAINTS!!

SOURCE: Saint Theresa School