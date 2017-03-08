Shoplifting suspects had small child with them

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a pair of theft suspects. Investigators released several surveillance photos of the male and female suspects. Police say they acted together on March 2 to steal a set of chest drawers, battery charger and batteries valued at $247.85 from the Wal-Mart super store on Lincoln Highway East. The couple had a small child with them during the theft.

The suspects are described a Black male 25-35 years old, with a short beard and mustache, with a stud earring, wearing a blue jacket, and a Black female, 25-35 years old with a heavy build, wearing a long green/grey coat. They were driving a white late model Chevrolet Cruze similar to one in a photo released by police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact East Lampeter Twp Police Officer Sam Sanger at (717) 291-4676.