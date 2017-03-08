× ‘Stranger Things’ fave cast in one of pilot season’s most promising projects

The young actress who garnered a cult-like fanbase despite her limited screen time on Netflix’s “Stranger Things” could be headed back to TV.

Shannon Purser, who played scene-stealing Barb on the breakout hit, has been cast in the pilot for NBC’s “Drama High.”

Purser’s manager confirmed the casting to CNN. Deadline first reported the news.

“Drama High” comes from “Friday Night Lights” executive producer Jason Katims, who also produced “Parenthood” for the network. “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller is also on board as an EP.

The show is based on a book of the same name by Michael Sokolove about a drama teacher who changed his students’ lives.

Purser will play a character named Annabelle, a student who pursues a role in her high school’s production of “Spring Awakening.”

Though killed off in the first season of “Stranger Things,” Purser’s awkward Barb struck a note with fans of “Stranger Things,” and the character quickly became fodder for memes and hashtags.

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho, who delivered a pitch-perfect performance at the Oscars, was cast as the lead “Drama High” last month.

If picked up to series, the show would earn a spot on the broadcast network’s fall schedule.

Networks typically make decisions about which new series to greenlight in May ahead of their annual Upfront presentations in New York City.