Temple donates Kindle tablets to York elementary school

YORK, Pa. -- Students at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School were all smiles Wednesday morning, thanks to a gift of gadgets.

The school's two fifth grade classes received 60 new Kindle tablets from Temple Beth Israel. The donation was made in honor of the temple's former rabbi, and the school's namesake, who died serving in the U.S. military during World War II.

Students say the devices are game-changers for classwork and homework.

"I'm really excited because usually we don't have that technology to do our reports and stuff," said fifth-grader Jackxtyn Enders.

Classmate Sanura Fulp echoed those thoughts, saying, "I think it will help a lot because not all of us have computers."

While some students were hoping to play games on the tablets, FOX43 has been assured teachers will be loading the tablets with educational programs.