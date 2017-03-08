× Three previously deported illegal aliens idicted on illegal re-entry after being found in York County

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three previously deported illegal aliens were indicted by a federal grand jury on illegal re-entry charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler, three men returned to the United States illegally after being deported previously.

Jose Alberto Juarez-Hernandez, 32, of Guatemala, was deported from the United States in August of 2010. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the country sometime after 2010, and was found in York County.

Gregorio Perez-Canceco, 31, of Mexico, was deported from the United States to Mexico on five separate occasions from November 2005 through July 2006. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the country sometime after July 2006, and was found in York County.

Finally, Elvis Tzul-Lopez, 36, of Mexico, was deported from the United States to Mexico in both March 2016 and October 2010. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the country sometime after March 2016, and was found in York County.

The indictments are only allegations and a sentence would be rendered if the defendants are found guilty.

The cases were investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations.