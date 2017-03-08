‘We are starting to see a need for certain dietary restrictions’ Changes coming to Lancaster food delivery service
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Meals on Wheels of Lancaster has been a service for 50 years. Half of the clients receive free meals through the Lancaster Area Agency on Aging and half pay $8 a day for meals. Each day around 700 meals are served. There are no meal options. Soon MOW of Lancaster plans to offer gluten free and vegetarian meals.
“As we see a significant increase in baby boomers and others age 60 and above we are starting to see a need for certain dietary restrictions,” said Kevin Ressler from Meals on Wheels of Lancaster.
Ressler says the meal options will further focus on global fare.
“I really embrace the idea that we can cater to as many people as possible and there are a lot of people that have dietary restrictions and I think it makes it easier if the options are already there set in place for them,” said Feleen Nancarvis from Meals on Wheels.