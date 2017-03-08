× ‘We are starting to see a need for certain dietary restrictions’ Changes coming to Lancaster food delivery service

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Meals on Wheels of Lancaster has been a service for 50 years. Half of the clients receive free meals through the Lancaster Area Agency on Aging and half pay $8 a day for meals. Each day around 700 meals are served. There are no meal options. Soon MOW of Lancaster plans to offer gluten free and vegetarian meals.

Ressler says the meal options will further focus on global fare.