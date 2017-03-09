× Chambersburg shooting leaves one victim, investigation underway

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.– An investigation is underway after a shooting victim walked into the Chambersburg Hospital late Wednesday evening.

On March 8 around 10 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident which involved one known victim.

The shooting took place on the Rail to Trail path between W. King St. and W. Commerce St.

The victim was flown to York Trauma and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the suspect still remains unidentified and at large.

Anyone with information should contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip to Crimewatch.