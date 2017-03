WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Lancaster County.

It happened along the first block of School Lane Avenue in West Earl Township around 12:30 p.m., near the West Earl Fire Company.  Firefighters at the scene say one person was taken to the hospital with burns.

Two vehicles and a garage were also destroyed. Flames were so intense that it melted siding on a neighboring home.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.

3 adults & 5 kids displaced after East Earl fire. Neighbor saw flames shooting through the roof @fox43 — Leah Kirstein (@LeahMKirstein) March 9, 2017