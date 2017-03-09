FOX43 Poll: Are you more likely to vote in National or Local​ elections?

While some are feeling “burnt out” from our extensive national election of 2016, others are prepping themselves for the local elections in 2017.

That’s right, in just a few months, voters will return to the polls to elect their leaders of the local government.

Of course, while President Donald Trump plays a part in creating National Law, it is your local elected leaders that may have a greater impact on your everyday life.

Local elected officials can affect anything from local zoning ordinances to the raising of taxes in your area. These impacts have a direct effect on residents, while laws at the National level have the chance to impact residents less directly.

The Municipal Primary Elections in Pennsylvania will run by the following schedule:

Candidates: Last day to withdraw before the Election: Last Day for Withdrawal by Candidates who Filed Nomination Petitions March 22,2017 Voter Registration Ends: Last day to REGISTER before the primary April 17,2017 Absentee Ballot Request deadline: Last Day to Apply for Civilian Absentee Ballot May 9,2017 Absentee Ballot return deadline : Last Day for County Board of Elections to Receive Voted Civilian Absentee Ballots May 12,2017 Absentee Ballot return deadline- UOCAVA citizens: Last Day for County Board of Elections to receive voted Military and Overseas Absentee Ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on May 15) May 23,2017

While some may want to ignore the local elections, others are ready to make changes in their area.

Our question is, are you more likely to vote in National or Local​ elections?