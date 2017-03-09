× Great Place to Work and Fortune name Sheetz one of the Fortune 2017 Best Companies to work for

Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains, is pleased to announce that it is one of the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. This list, now in its 20th year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.

Sheetz, which ranked 87th, was selected among hundreds of companies across the nation vying for a place on the 2017 list and the ranking improved on Sheetz’s 2016 standing by nine positions. Applicant companies opt to participate in the selection process, which includes an employee survey and an in-depth questionnaire regarding their programs and employee practices. Great Place to Work® then evaluates each application using its unique methodology based on five dimensions, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

“Sheetz is committed to investing in its people, rewarding employees, and attracting the best talent for the job, whether it’s in the distribution centers, kitchens, corporate office, or one of our store locations. We strive to create a great working environment where our employees feel valued and have all the resources they need,” said Sheetz, Inc. President/CEO Joe Sheetz. “We do this by providing all of our employees with the opportunity to grow; instilling a culture of respect; and ensuring that all employees understand the importance of their job and the role they play in the larger company. We are a family-owned business and are very proud of the culture and environment we have created and nurtured at Sheetz.”

Current Sheetz, Inc. Snapshot.

Headquarters in Altoona, Pa.

Operates 540+ store locations in six states

Serving 1.5 million customers per day

Family owned – 65th anniversary in 2017

40 new and rebuilt stores in 2017

On the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in 2014/2016/2017

Listed in 2016 as a Fortune Best Workplace for Women (Top 12)

Selected by Fortune in 2016 as a Best Workplace for Millennials (Top 35)

Named by Fortune in 2016 as one of the Best Workplaces in Retail (Top 10)

Named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina

Convenience Store Chain of the Year/Convenience Retailer of the Year

Locations in six states: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland

Total yearly sales of more than $5.6 billion

More than 17,500 employees

Employee bonuses paid in 2016: More than $56 million

Corporate Charities Supported

Sheetz For the Kidz™, a charitable organization operated by Sheetz employees, provided more than $1.6 million in 2016 to ensure approximately 8,800 children in need have gifts at Christmas. Through this program, Sheetz for the Kidz™ has helped more than 100,000 children since 1992 raising $22.9 million.

Through Make-A-Wish, Sheetz For the Kidz™ sponsored 48 family trips to Walt Disney World each year. Since 2005, Sheetz has been able to grant more than 450 wishes!

Special Olympics: In 2017, with the help of its generous customers, Sheetz will donate more than $650,000 to the Special Olympics. Sheetz was Pennsylvania’s largest contributor as well as an inductee into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame.

In addition, Sheetz donates millions of dollars in cash and products to worthwhile community endeavors each year.

The Future

In fiscal year 2018, Sheetz is projected to operate 600 stores with projected capital investment (including new and rebuilt unit growth) of eight percent annually.

“Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work for all, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world.”

Organizations named on the list see many benefits that include better financial performance, less employee turnover, higher levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, more innovative and creative thinking, higher productivity and enhanced public perception.

SOURCE: Fortune