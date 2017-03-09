× Hampden Township police warn of door-to-door solicitors

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Police in Cumberland County are warning residents about suspicious door-to-door solicitors in the area.

According to Hampden Township Police, two men have been approaching people living in the township under the guise of talking to them about their company called “SYB.” Police say these same men have also been reported doing similar solicitations in Silver Spring Township.

Authorities say that while the men aren’t connected to any specific crime at this time, their behavior is suspicious and worthy of a conversation with a police officer.

The men are described as two white males, last seen driving in a blue pickup truck.

Solicitors must have a permit issued by the township in order to solicit in Hampden Township. Police remind residents to always ask to see a permit before having any conversation with a door-to-door solicitor.

If you encounter these men, call the Hampden Township Police by calling 911.