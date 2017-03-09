× House engulfed in flames, arson investigator on scene

GETTYSBURG, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., emergency personnel was called to the 800 block of Sherman Drive for a house fire.

The house was engulfed in flames, allowing only external operation at this time.

Resident of the house were able to escape and the Red Cross has called to assist them.

An arson investigator has been called to the scene.

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.