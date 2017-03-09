× Jury selection set to begin in case of accused cop killer Eric Frein

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — More than two and a half years later, accused cop killer Eric Frein’s trial is set to start today with jury selection.

Frein is accused of ambushing 2 state troopers outside the Blooming Grove Barracks in Pike County in September 2014.

Corporal Bryon Dickson was killed and trooper Alex Douglass was injured.

Following the ambush, Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt before he was captured in Monroe County.

The jury selection will take place in Chester County. Court officials say 1,200 people have been summoned and the process could take several weeks. After a dozen jurors and several alternatives are picked, the trial will move to Pike County where it is expected to last roughly 2 months.