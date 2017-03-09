× Lebanon man charged after throwing 9-month-old into bean bag chair, causing injuries

WEST CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A West Cornwall Township man is facing charges after he threw an infant into a bean bag chair, causing injuries to the child while in his care.

Justin Rosencrance, 31, of Lebanon, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Police allege that in December 2016, Rosencrance caused injuries to a 9-month-old infant that was under his care at his residence at the the time.

On December 7, 2016, the child was dropped off at Rosencrance’s home to be babysat. Rosencrance told the child’s mother that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the child was fussy and did not eat for most of the day. The child also had a fever and vomited.

The next day, the child stayed home from daycare as it was still “fussy” and vomited again. At approximately 5:45 a.m. on December 9, the child suffered a seizure and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

It was found that the infant had suffered traumatic injuries that included a subdural hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages and neck and ear bruising.

On February 22, 2017, Rosencrance participated in an interview with Pennsylvania State Police. During the interview, Rosencrance admitted that he picked up the child around the chest and threw the victim down onto a bean bag chair. He said that he was overly aggressive with the victim because he was overwhelmed and frustrated.

Rosencrance was arrested on March 7, 2017 and placed in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.