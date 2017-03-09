× Delta man facing charges after throwing lye on his girlfriend

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Delta man is facing charges after he allegedly throws Lye acid on his girlfriend during a fight.

According to a complaint and affidavit, Daryl Charles Vaughan, 36, physically assaulted his girlfriend in February. Vaughan’s girlfriend accused him of loving Sudafed more than her. Enraged, Vaughn pushed his girlfriend over a table, and threw Lye acid on her, causing burns on her face and legs. Vaughan continued to hit his girlfriend, resulting in bruises and causing her lip and eye to bleed and strangled her.

Vaughan is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He was already in York County Prison on drug charges, where he remains on $150,000 bail.