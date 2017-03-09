× Man wanted in Carroll Township sexual assault arrested in Missouri

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A man wanted in connection to a sexual assault in York County earlier this year was arrested Thursday in Missouri.

Jesse Z. Roros, 36, formerly of Mechanicsburg, was wanted for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Carroll Township in January 2017. He is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Roros had been on parole for a 2007 conviction of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor in Perry County, authorities said.

Police enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force who took him into custody in Newburg, Missouri on Thursday.

Authorities say Roros initially provided false identification to deputy marshals, but ultimately admitted his real identity.

Roros is currently being held in Phelps County, Missouri pending extradition to Pennsylvania.