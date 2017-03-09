May 2017 primary effect on local communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- For voters who haven't tired of the election cycle after the November 2016 election, the York County municipal primary is just two months away.

York County has a list of the local candidates who filed to run for office in their communities.

People campaigning to be elected to serve at their local city, township or borough office may not get as much attention as the candidates in the presidential election did, but they still need the support of voters.

One person, and one vote can make a difference.

Springettsbury township supervisor Kathleen Phan said "Actually I've been a resident of Springettsbury Township for a long time, and I didn't even know they had a board of supervisors, so I decided to start coming to the meetings and getting involved in the Township."

In fact, Phan did more that attend meetings. She was inspired to run for office and now has a seat, serving on the Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors. People who live in the township are directly affected by the actions of the Board.

"From zoning to building permits, and how the lights and the traffic flows, so there's a lot of decisions that come across us," Phan said.

West Manchester Township tax collector Cheryl Niehenke does more for the people in her community than what her elected title states.

"It's helping them with changing names on their property, assessment questions, I do tax information for a lot of lenders," Niehenke said.

From judges to tax collectors, and school boards to board of supervisors, York County has confirmed the list of candidates running for office to serve their communities in the May municipal primary, but after the 2016 presidential election, some voters may have election fatigue.

"I don't know if I'd say it's fatigue. I think maybe that election sparked some more people to get involved that haven't before," Phan said.

Phan and Niehenke are just two of the many local elected officials who are available to meet face-to-face, whether in their office or at a board meeting.

"You serve as a contact for the people of your community. It's not just, like I said, paying taxes. You answer so many questions, that if they weren't able to get them here, they would have to search other places," Niehenke said.

"Candidates are the ones who will be representing your Township or your community, and that's very important, so it's a good thing to educate yourself, and vote," Phan said.

Information about who's running for office may be found by checking with the local county office for the Democratic Party or Republican Party.

Many candidates will establish websites or Facebook pages as well.