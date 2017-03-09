Mild and breezy Thursday before snow arrives tonight

TURNING CHILLIER: Temperatures are on the way down through the rest of the week, with quite the March chill ahead. The morning is chillier, with a few clouds and temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. The winds are lighter, but there’s still a decent breeze. It eases a bit more near daybreak, but picks right back up again as the morning progresses. The afternoon brings more clouds and sun mixed, but temperatures fall a bit. Expect readings in the upper 50s. A fast moving wave overnight Thursday into Friday morning brings some light snow. Any accumulations are under an inch because whatever falls has a difficult time sticking initially. However, some higher elevation spots could see as much as 2 inches, particularly north of the turnpike. Lows fall into the lower to middle 30s. By the afternoon, skies should be dry, but it’s still breezy. Friday is even chillier, with partly sunny skies. Some snow squalls are possible for the later portion of the afternoon. Readings are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees with gusty winds.

COLD WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cold air makes a return to the region for yet another weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies. A few lake effect flurries are possible with strong wind gusts. Highs are near 30 degrees. Sunday remains cold, with some flurries. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s. It’s breezy once again.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is quieter, but it’s still on the chilly side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds increase through the day ahead of the next wave, with perhaps a late day or evening snow shower. Tuesday brings the chance for a few snow showers, perhaps even some light snow, with breezy winds. Highs are in the 30s. Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with temperatures still in the 30s.

Have a great Thursday!