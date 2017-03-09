× MLB confirms Cardinals, Pirates game to be played in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — Major League Baseball confirmed Thursday that the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals will play a regular-season game in Williamsport in August.

The game, titled the “MLB Little League Classic,” will be played ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball featured game on August 20 at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The game coincides with the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Major League players will be attending Little League games to start the day, followed by the MLB game that night, according to a release from Major League Baseball.