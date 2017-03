× 18 year old male shot on street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — County 911 reported receiving a report of a shooting at about 9:10 p.m. in the area of North 16th and Walnut Streets.

An unidentified 18 male was shot in the leg. Witnesses say multiple shots were fired with bullets striking parked cars and homes along the street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police questioned a number of people but so far no word of any arrests.