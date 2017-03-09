× Police seeking two missing Middletown area girls

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Middletown and Harrisburg Police Departments are seeking help in locating two missing girls.

Elliyah Griffin, 16, and Jovianna Gonzalez, 15, were last seen at the Middletown Genesis Court area on February 26.

Griffin is described as a Black female with brown hair, brown eyes and standing 5’3″ tall and weighing 100 lbs.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic female with dark hair, brown eyes and standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 120 lbs.

If you have information into these disappearances, please call 911 or contact the police at 717-558-6900.