Possible EPA cuts could harm Susquehanna River area cleanup

On a beautiful late-winter morning, Michael Staub casts out his fishing line where the mouth of the Conodoguinet Creek meets the Susquehanna River in East Pennsboro Twp., Cumberland County.

"Got to get out before it gets cold tomorrow," Staub says. He comes out to this spot on the West Fairview borough landing dock two to three times a week when the weather is nice. "It's even better when you retire."

Staub has been a fishing regular for more than 40 years, he estimates, and has no plans on stopping, even when the state has labeled the Susquehanna River, and 19,000 miles of connecting tributaries and creeks as "impaired." It's a designation handed down last August by the Department of Environmental Protection, which for years, has seen the quality of the state's waterways deteriorate due to pollution, sewage, and runoff from agricultural and industrial areas.

In recent years, Pennsylvania has attempted to make a more conscientious effort to clean up its rivers. The hope, according to the DEP, is to make significant progress by 2025, a date given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA, essentially, wants to see Pennsylvania "shape up," or it will "ship out" its share of annual federal funds.

As it turns out, those federal monies may be in even shorter supply much sooner than anticipated. The Chesapeake Bay cleanup program, which currently sees $73 million every year in federal funding, could see its budget cut down to $5 million, according to the Washington Post.

"That has an impact on the amount of people working in the department who working on bay issues. It has an impact on grants we give to farmers to municipalities," said Patrick McDonnell, acting DEP secretary.

President Donald Trump has not yet unveiled his final budget plan. If reports are true, however, and the EPA budget is slashed, local environmental advocates fear its long-lasting impacts.

"It would not only affect our rivers and streams but our quality of life, our economy, and certainly even our public health," said Harry Campbell, executive director of the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation. "To lose that support, federal support, if those cuts become reality, would be detrimental not only Pennsylvania, but certainly, the Chesapeake Bay."