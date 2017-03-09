Prostitution “Johns” arrested in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit conducted an undercover operation targeting customers of street level prostitutes, commonly referred to as “Johns,” on Friday, February 24th. Residents of several city neighborhoods complainted to police about prostitution and other related activity occurring regularly in front of their homes and within sight of their children. Police say prostitution activity also negatively impacts businesses, customers of legitimate places of business and effects tourists to the downtown area. All suspects arrested were held at the city police station until the conclusion of the targeted enforcement detail and released on summons.