His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.
RENT creator’s autobiographical play with PRiMA Theatre
-
Kentucky mom had quadruplets early to start chemo, gets big help
-
Lancaster County man facing charges after lying to police about gunshot wounds
-
Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ breaks record
-
Lanc-Leb Boys Championship Game, Lebanon Cedars vs. Lancaster Catholic Crusaders
-
Lancaster Barnstormers 2017 coaches come from franchise history
-
-
How George Michael helped shape Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
-
Hershey has a number of different events to help you close out 2016
-
A guide to some of the must-watch Oscar nominees
-
Missing 15-year-old boy has been found
-
Lodging tax to increase marketing funds in Lancaster County
-
-
‘La La Land’ scores 7 Golden Globes nominations
-
Pennsylvania Tourism Office promotes unique New Year’s Eve drops
-
Public housing’s uncertain future under Ben Carson