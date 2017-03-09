School Board in Cumberland Co. postpone vote to close school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Orange signs reading "Save West Creek School" line the streets near West Creek Hills Elementary School.

Dena McKell, the parent of a student at the school said, "The school has been in the community for a really long time. I actually went to this elementary school, so it has not only sentimental ties, but it's just a strong sense of family here."

East Pennsboro Area School officials may close down West Creek Hills Elementary School in Cumberland County.

A facilities study of the building showed that it has an aging HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems.

Some parents said closing the school would be an inconvenience.

Jerry Kocher, who has a 1st and 4th grader at the elementary school, said, "In fact that's kind of what brought us here was that there was a close community school and that we could get to and from school and so we decided to raise our family here."

If officials decided to close West Creek, students K-2nd grade would go to East Pennsboro Elementary.

Third through fifth graders would go to a new school building, which would be on the same as all the other schools and offices.

There would also be renovations to the middle school as well.

It's a nearly $51 million plan. Parents said they just want a say in the matter.

Kocher Said, "A lot of people have concerns about property value. I've been to a bunch of the school board meetings and we felt like it was pretty deceptive the way it was done. We think the community should be involved from the get go instead of the other way around. But it seems like they're trying to do the right thing and correct it."

Board President Dennis Helm said the next step is to create a district-wide steering committee.

Helm said, "Postpone making any decision at this meeting and proceed with putting together a committee to include members of the community along with board members into looking at this more deeply."

Some people who live in the area who attended the meeting weren't satisfied and said that's not enough. They want to save the West Creek Hills building.

Dave Bainbridge said, "You know what makes a good education is not the building. A building properly aligned will certainly help. An effective administration, effective curriculum and effective teachers are what provide a good educational outcome."

The school board directors do not yet have a date set to vote on the option of closing the school.