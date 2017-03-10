× 1200 bags of heroin seized, suspected drug dealers arrested

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – York County Drug Task Force Officers arrest two Delaware men in a convenience store parking lot in Springettsbury Township and seized 1200 bags of heroin. It happen Thursday evening.

Investigators learned that Aaron Paul Fisher, 31, of 1332 W. 6th Street, Wilmington, DE, and Edward Clarence Lewis, 62 of 2703 Broom Street, Wilmington, DE, age 62 would be travelling to York County to meet another person to deliver a quantity of heroin. Police located the vehicle which Fisher and Lewis were travelling in and when they stopped the convenience store they were taken into custody. A subsequent search located 1200 bags of heroin in the engine compartment of their vehicle.

Through information developed, York County Drug Task Force Detectives determined that the heroin was destined to a suburban York County community. “This is yet another example of law enforcement’s diligent efforts to rid our communities of this poison”, Dave Sunday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor, who oversees the York County Drug Task Force.

Fisher and Lewis were both charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin and Criminal Conspiracy. Both were arraigned and bail was set for each of them at $150,000.