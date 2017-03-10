× Two repeat drunk drivers convicted, awaiting sentences

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two drunk drivers, convicted at separate trials, will soon be sentenced after background checks are complete, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reported on Friday.

William John Russell, 43, and Benuel Nabozny, 33, had blood-alcohol levels higher than the legal limit when they crashed, officials reported.

Russell, of Willow Lane, Gap, crashed his motorcycle in Salisbury Township on June 12, 2016 in the 5300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. Pennsylvania State Police said he was driving with a suspended license, and had a .233 percent blood-alcohol level — almost three times the legal limit. He also had marijuana in his system.

This was Russell’s second DUI in the past decade. Russell was convicted on March 2.

Nabozny, of East Main Street, Leola, crashed his Chevy Camaro into a tree in the 5000 block of Deim Rd., Earl Township on Dec. 14, 2015, police said. His blood-alcohol level was .114 percent.

He was convicted on Feb. 27 and will be sentenced on March 16. This was Nabozny’s third DUI conviction.