Strasburg’s Sight and Sound Theatres opens for the year this weekend

STRASBURG, Pa.--Lancaster county's Sight & Sound Theatres brings an interactive theatrical performance unlike anywhere else. This weekend, their main show of the year opens to the public in Strasburg.

Jonah is a prophet – and a man on the run. From who? From God! After a series of wild adventures involving a seaport called Joppa, a huge boat and a terrible storm, Jonah finds himself in the belly of a giant fish!

But this isn’t the end. It’s here that God teaches Jonah how to receive grace and extend mercy, even to his archenemy: Nineveh.

Take your family deep into this Bible story as it springs to life on stage in jaw-dropping scale by an exceptional cast, spectacular special effects and live animals – on stage and in the aisles.