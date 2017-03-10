× 3 juveniles injured in Harrisburg house fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Three juveniles were taken to the hospital after a house fire Friday night.

The fire broke out around 7:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of Lexington Street, near the intersection of 6th and Schuylkill.

Firefighters from Harrisburg and other neighboring departments spent several hours cleaning up the damage from the blaze.

“When police officers arrived, we had people trying to get back into the building to get people out of the house,” Harrisburg police Capt. Gabe Olivera said. “The fire department arrived and did actually extract several people from the house.”

One of the juveniles was taken to a different facility due to severe injuries, Olivera said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.