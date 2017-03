× 3 taken to hospital after fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Firefighters are at the scene of a 2 alarm fire at 2534 Lexington St. in Harrisburg.

Crews on the scene say three juveniles have been taken to the hospital, and one person was lifted to a burn center.

Many others were rescued from the fire.

FOX 43 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.