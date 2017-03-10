× 36 local wrestlers keep gold medal hopes alive at PIAA Wrestling Tournament

HERSHEY – One down, three to go for a large group of local high school wrestlers at the PIAA Wrestling Tournament in Giant Center. It takes four straight wins to earn state gold so a first round win on Day 1 is essential to realize any gold medal dreams. FOX43 has highlights from the “AA” and “AAA” first round sessions.

Here's a complete list of the local wrestlers advancing to the quarterfinals on Friday:

AA WRESTLING QUARTERFINALS

106 LBS MATCH #227 Nate Smith (Bishop McDevitt)

113 LBS MATCH #236 Chase Shields (Bishop McDevitt)

120 LBS MATCH #241 Cole Hauck (Line Mountain)

126 LBS MATCH #249 Tanner Ball (Pequea Valley)

126 LBS MATCH #250 Kollin Myers (Boiling Springs)

126 LBS MATCH #251 Austin Clabaugh (Bermudian Springs)

132 LBS MATCH #258 Trevor Leonard (Northern Lebanon)

132 LBS MATCH #259 Bodee Tolbert (Bishop McDevitt)

132 LBS MATCH #260 Gabe Miller (Pequea Valley)

138 LBS MATCH #267 Sammy Hepler (Tri-Valley)

145 LBS MATCH #273 John Pipa (Bishop McDevitt)

152 LBS MATCH #281 Edmond Ruth (Susquehanna Township)

170 LBS MATCH #300 Dalton Group (Susquenita)

195 LBS MATCH #316 Noah Fleshman (Bermudian Springs)

220 LBS MATCH #321 Cole Nye (Bishop McDevitt)

220 LBS MATCH #324 Jakob Paul (Halifax)

285 LBS MATCH #330 Dan Scheib (Tri-Valley)

285 LBS MATCH #332 Garrett Kieffer (Line Mountain)

AAA WRESTLING QUARTERFINALS

106 LBS MATCH #757 Josiah Gehr (Cocalico)

106 LBS MATCH #759 Will Bettancourt (Manheim Central)

113 LBS MATCH #768 JJ Wilson (Cedar Cliff)

120 LBS MATCH #774 Zurich Storm (New Oxford)

120 LBS MATCH #776 Chris Wright (Central Dauphin)

126 LBS MATCH #781 Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional)

132 LBS MATCH #790 Wyatt Long (Cumberland Valley)

132 LBS MATCH #792 Andrew Wert (Central Dauphin)

152 LBS MATCH #816 Will Kaldes (Cumberland Valley)

160 LBS MATCH #821 Luke Nichter (Chambersburg)

160 LBS MATCH #823 Jonah Barley (Penn Manor)

182 LBS MATCH #839 Drew Peck (Chambersburg)

195 LBS MATCH #846 Blake Barrick (Big Spring)

195 LBS MATCH #847 Jake Koser (Northern York)

195 LBS MATCH #848 Ben Fromm (Cocalico)

220 LBS MATCH #856 Francis Duggan (Cedar Cliff)

285 LBS MATCH #861 Cameron Tinner (Shippensburg)

285 LBS MATCH #863 Michael Wolfgram (Central York)