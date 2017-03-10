Be Well: Energy bites can keep you going

Need that extra boost of energy?

Energy bites may be the trick for you!

Mindy Quesenberry from MyFitnessQuest is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen with Marcella Cucchiara, a nutrition coach, to prepare energy bites.

The recipe for the bites can be found below:

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup ground flax seed

1/2 cup crunchy organic peanut butter or almond butter

1/3 cup raw honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together into bowl.  Refrigerate mixture for about 20 minutes so it is easier to work with. Then, form mixture into balls using your hands.  Arrange bites on a baking sheet and refrigerate to set, about one hour.  These are also great frozen. I always have some on hand in my freezer ready to go.  Enjoy!

