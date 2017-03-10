× Consumer injuries reported; thousands of Neely and Dahlia Bistro Chairs recalled

Four reports of injuries, including bruises and abrasions from falls, have been reported resulting from Neely and Dahlia Bistro Chair legs loosening and collapsing, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported. An estimated 13,300 sets and 700 individual chairs sold in the United States were recalled. An additional 760 sets and 40 individual chairs were sold in Canada.

The chairs were sold separately and as part of a set. They are made of powder coated cast aluminum, and were sold in eight colors, the commission reported.

Chairs are approximately 33 inches high by 20 inches deep by 18.25 inches wide. A metal Pier 1 Imports brand plate is attached to the support ring on the underside of the bistro table. The table is not included in the recall.

The bolts and or nuts connecting the chair legs to the chair base can loosen and make the chair unstable, posing a hazard to consumers. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Pier 1 Imports for a free repair kit.

The chairs were sold nationwide and online from January 2013 through July 2016 for between $100 and $380.

Consumer Contact:

Pier 1 Imports toll-free at 855-513-5140 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Sunday or online at http://www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.