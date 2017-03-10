Photos: person in Dover Borough car accident trapped inside car
DOVER BOROUGH, York County — Emergency personnel Friday responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building, Northern York County Regional Police Department reported.
One person was trapped inside the car. Paramedics were working to remove the driver.
Police tweeted that there was “significant damages to vehicles and [the] building at South Main St. crash.”
The accident happened, police said, around 9:29 a.m. It occurred on S. Main Street at the intersection of Carlisle Rd. and Drawbaugh Ave.
