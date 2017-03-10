× Photos: person in Dover Borough car accident trapped inside car

DOVER BOROUGH, York County — Emergency personnel Friday responded to a report of a car that crashed into a building, Northern York County Regional Police Department reported.

One person was trapped inside the car. Paramedics were working to remove the driver.

Police tweeted that there was “significant damages to vehicles and [the] building at South Main St. crash.”

The accident happened, police said, around 9:29 a.m. It occurred on S. Main Street at the intersection of Carlisle Rd. and Drawbaugh Ave.

FOX43 News will update this story as we receive additional information.

Dover Borough: Significant damages to vehicles and building at South Main St crash pic.twitter.com/LxOdzTmqtj — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) March 10, 2017

Dover Borough:. Photo from South Main St crash scene pic.twitter.com/KT31I2aTId — NYCRPD (@NYCRPD) March 10, 2017

Northern York Co Regional Police and Dover Twp Fire are on the scene, as paramedics rescue a person from the crash @fox43 pic.twitter.com/eGGn5adNea — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) March 10, 2017