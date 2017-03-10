× East Berlin man charged after fleeing from traffic stop

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A 72-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he tried to flee from a traffic stop in York County.

Wayne L. Trostle, 72, of East Berlin is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless driving and other summary traffic violations.

Officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as Trostle, acting strangely and driving a pickup truck on Route 15 in Carroll Township. When police tried to pull him over, Trostle kept on driving and a brief chase ensued, according to police reports.

Trostle was eventually stopped and taken into custody. Police found a loaded rifle inside his vehicle, between the driver and passenger seat.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.