× FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Today’s Job of the Day:

Dollar General

Bethel, PA

Order Selectors

2nd Shift – $15.50/hr & excellent FT benefits once hired on!

Can Contact our Lebanon Branch – 717-376-0200

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.