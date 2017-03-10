× Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide in shots fired incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg man faces a Criminal Attempt Homicide charge following an early morning incident in Swatara Township. Police responded at about 6:34 a.m. to a townhome in the 6600 block of Evelyn Street for a report of shots fired.

Neighbors told officers that they heard two gunshots from inside a townhome. Swatara Police were able to secure the residence and interview two male individuals who were inside. The incident apparently resulted from an argument between two males. There was evidence inside the home to support that a firearm had been discharged during the argument.

Further investigation identified 25 year old, Kyle Gregory Mclean as a suspect. McLean had gone to the Evelyn Street address to meet an individual there he had met online. During their argument, Mclean allegedly fired two shots at the 33 year old male victim. The victim was not struck by the shots.

Mclean, who fled the scene prior to police arrival was later taken into custody in Harrisburg by members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Harrisburg City and Swatara Township Police. Mclean is also charged with Aggravated Assault in the incident.