Harrisburg woman pistol whipped, raped at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. – One suspect is in custody and an arrest warrant is issued for a second 17 year old suspect after a Harrisburg woman, threaten with a gun, is raped, robbed and pistol whipped. Police responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning to the area of S 16th Street and Sycamore Streets where they found the victim half naked.

She told officers that a male acquaintance asked for her to pick him and a friend up in her vehicle. The victim agreed. Once the males were in the vehicle the two demanded her money and then forced her to perform sexual acts on them at gunpoint. Once the acts were performed they pistol whipped the victim.

The officers were able to identify an area in Hall Manor where one of the suspects, Jaquan Taylor was located and arrested. The second suspect has been identified as 17 year old Tito Hernandez. He remains at large and his location is unknown. Anyone known to harbor or hide Hernandez may be subject to arrest for Harboring a Fugitive from Justice.

Anyone that has information regarding the incident is asked to call police at (717) 255-7320 or (717) 255-3170.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.