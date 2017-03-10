× Lancaster man charged with rape of second 13 year old victim

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Lancaster man, charged last month with rape of a minor, now faces a second charge of child rape. Cristan Astacio was arrested on February 17 and charged with rape of a 13 year old girl. As a result of an ongoing investigation headed by Detective Heather Halstead of the Special Investigatoins Unit (SIU), an additional victim was identified.

The investigation revealed that sometime in June 2016 Astacio had sexual relations with a female who was 13 years old and he was 18 years of age at the time. The assault occured at Astacio’s residence on the 1st block of Dauphin Street. The victim told Detective Halstead that Astacio had forced her to have sex after she had attempted to push him away.

Based upon the information received from the victim, Detective Halstead filed a criminal complaint against Astacio charging him with Rape, Unlawful Contact with Minors, Statuatory Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Unlawful Restraint of a Minor, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Assault.

Astacio is being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $600,000 bail.