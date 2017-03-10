× Lancaster woman pleads guilty in federal court to healthcare fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Tammie Sensenig, 45, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 8, in federal court before Judge Martin C. Carlson to a Criminal Information charging her with healthcare fraud.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Sensenig had previously been excluded from providing healthcare to Medicaid beneficiaries due to prior convictions related to Medicaid fraud. In order to obtain a position as a behavioral health consultant, Sensenig made false representations in order to hide her ineligible status. As a result, Medicaid paid approximately $84,500 for her services.

Sensenig faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a term of supervised release(parole) and a fine. Formal sentencing will be at a later date.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Medical Fraud Control Section and the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.