Lidia’s Marinara Sauce recalled for undeclared milk ingredient; runs risk for those with allergies

Consumers who purchased Lidia’s Marinara Sauce, which was distributed in Pennsylvania, are urged not to consume it and to return it for a full refund, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.

Nonna Foods in Woodbury, New York, decided to voluntarily recall its 25 ounce jars of the marinara sauce, which has a ‘Best by Date 06/13/2019.’ It’s being recalled, the company explained, because the product may contain undeclared milk. Individuals with milk allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product is packaged in NET WT 25 ounce glass jars with metal lids, and contains the following codes:

Best By Date 06/13/2019 (found on the neck of the jar)

UPC code 897712001018 (found on back below Nutrition Facts panel)

No other lots, codes or products are affected by this recall.

No consumer complaints or illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a small percentage of Lidia’s Vodka Sauce jars, which contain milk, was incorrectly labeled with the Lidia’s Marinara Sauce label. Lidia’s Marinara Sauce does not contain milk. Subsequent investigation showed that the issue was caused by the application of incorrect labels during the packaging process and was an isolated incident, limited to approximately 750 jars. The matter has been corrected and the firm has instituted corrective measures.

The affected jars labeled as Lidia’s Marinara Sauce were distributed to distributors and retail stores located in the following states: New York; New Jersey; Connecticut; Rhode Island; New Hampshire; Massachusetts, Maine; Vermont, Pennsylvania; Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington DC, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Montana.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and return to place of purchase for full refund, or to contact Cynthia Raneri at L & S Packing Co. for product exchange or full refund, by telephone at (800) 447-1718, Monday – Friday, 9:00AM to 5:00 PM EST.

Source: U.S. Food & Drug Administration