Man accused of tying up employees, robbing Family Dollar in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A York man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Spring Garden Township last year.

Victor M. Carrasquillo-Benitez, 44, was charged Thursday with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited and false imprisonment. Police say Carrasquillo-Benitez was already in York County Prison on unrelated charges.

The robbery happened on December 20, 2016 at the store located along the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue. According to police, a man, later identified as Carrasquillo-Benitez, entered the store and demanded money from the registers and safe. Before fleeing, he tied up the employees hands and feet.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.