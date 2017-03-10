× Man used false information to steal gold Rolex watch

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police seek help from the public in identifying a theft suspect. At around 5 p.m. on February 28, the suspect open a credit card account using false information at Kay Jewelers at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. He then purchased nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise.

The items purchased included a gold Rolex watch valued at $7,150.00, a Bulova watch valued at $374.25 and a warranty packaged valued at $549.99.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 – 35 years old, 5′ 7″ in height, husky build, a bald head with letter tattoos on his left fingers of “EVIL”. Police say the same man is suspected in other simliar style thefts at other stores.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact East Lampeter Police at (717) 291-4676.