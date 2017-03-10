× Myerstown man charged for making bomb threat at Lebanon VA hospital

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. – A Mayerstown man is accused of making a bomb threat at the Lebanon Veterans Administration hospital last summer. The Lebanon County Detective Bureau charged 50 year old Scot Moyer with Terroristic Threats. Moyer is accused of making a cell phone call at 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, July 14 to 911. The caller said, “Building 17 at the Lebanon VA is going to blow in ten minutes.” LEMA notified the VA Police Services at the Lebanon VA Medical Center of the threat.

Authorities at the VA Medical Center immediately evacuated Building 17 of all patients and personnel. No suspicious packages or explosive devices were found in the building. A Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Detection K/9 was utilized during the search.

Shortly after 12 o’clock noon patients and personnel were allowed access back into Building 17, which is utilized as an outpatient medical treatment facility for veterans. As a result of the bomb threat, there were 736 cancelled appointments for veterans, including laboratory services.

An investigation conducted by the US Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Criminal Investigations Division, the Lebanon VA Police Services and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau resulted in charges being filed against Moyer.

Following his arrest and arraignment on Thursday, March 9, Moyer was was placed in the Lebanon County Correction Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.