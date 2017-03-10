Police believe alcohol played role in Dover Borough crash

Photo Gallery
DOVER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Northern York County Regional Police believe alcohol may have played a role in a crash in Dover Borough on Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. along the 100 block of South Main Street in Dover Borough.
According to police reports, an unidentified 46-year-old Dover man was driving west on Park Street when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. His SUV went across Carlisle Road and hit a parked car before slamming into an auto repair shop located at 108 South Main Street.
The driver had to be extricated from his SUV by the fire department and was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries.
Police say alcohol was a factor in this crash and a criminal investigation is ongoing.