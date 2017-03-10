Police believe alcohol played role in Dover Borough crash

DOVER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Northern York County Regional Police believe alcohol may have played a role in a crash in Dover Borough on Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. along the 100 block of South Main Street in Dover Borough.

According to police reports, an unidentified 46-year-old Dover man was driving west on Park Street when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. His SUV went across Carlisle Road and hit a parked car before slamming into an auto repair shop located at 108 South Main Street.

The driver had to be extricated from his SUV by the fire department and was taken to York Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol was a factor in this crash and a criminal investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance, the cause of the crash is unknown, speed and weather are not believed to be a factor @fox43 pic.twitter.com/VPQWIv1erF — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) March 10, 2017

Fire officials don't know what caused the driver of an SUV to go through a stop sign on Park, cross Main, hit a parked car and crash @fox43 pic.twitter.com/jm8jjYx9U1 — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) March 10, 2017

Northern York Co Regional Police and Dover Twp Fire are on the scene, as paramedics rescue a person from the crash @fox43 pic.twitter.com/eGGn5adNea — Mark Roper (@MarkRoperTV) March 10, 2017