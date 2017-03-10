× Shots fired during argument in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after shots were fired inside a Dauphin County townhome early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Evelyn Street in Swatara Township after neighbors heard two shots go off inside a home shortly after 6:30 a.m. Police believe the shots were fired during an argument between two unidentified men.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Police at 717-564-2550.