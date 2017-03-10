× Suspected drug dealer charged, crack cocaine, marijuana, weapons, cash seized from apartment

LANCASTER, Pa – Lancaster City Police seize drugs, weapons and cash in a raid on a suspected drug dealer’s apartment. Police executed a search warrant at about 2 o’clock Thursday at apartment #1 at 436 W. Lemon Street. The action followed an investigation spanning several weeks by undercover police officers who purchased narcotics from the resident of the apartment.

Officers seized the following items found in the apartment.

1) 17 grams of crack cocaine, estimated street value, $1,700.00

2) 275 grams of marijuana, estimated street value $2,750.00

3) 12 gauge sawed off shotgun with 13” barrel length

4) Masterpiece Arms 5.7mm machine pistol

5) Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun

6) $483.00 in U.S. currency

7) 179 rounds of assorted firearm ammunition

8) Two digital scales

9) Assorted packaging materials

10) Marijuana grinder

11) Oxycodone pill

The resident of the apartment 32 year old AmaysaTwyman was arrested at a different location later in the afternoon. He was taken to the city police station for processing and then to the Lancaster County Prison for arraignment. Charges against Twyman included Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and Marijuana, Prohibited Offensive Weapons, Possession of Oxycodone and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Following his arraignment Twyman was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $350,000 bail.